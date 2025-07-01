Zac Gallen News: Strikes out 10 in win
Gallen (6-9) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.
Gallen had allowed at least four runs in eight of his previous nine starts, pitching to a 6.97 ERA in that span. He was much better Tuesday, overcoming a shaky second inning to put together one of his best starts of the season. Gallen's extended slump is still evident in his 5.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 98:42 K:BB through 104 innings, but he could turn things around, as those ratios are the worst of his career. The right-hander will look to build some positive momentum in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend at home versus the Royals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now