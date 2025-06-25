Zac Gallen News: Struggles continue Wednesday

Gallen (5-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Diamondbacks fell 7-3 to the White Sox, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Homers by Andrew Benintendi in the first inning and Lenyn Sosa in the fourth accounted for most of the damage off Gallen. The right-hander has served up nine long balls in his last five starts and been tagged for at least four earned runs in eight of his last nine trips to the mound, a brutal stretch in which he's posted a 6.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB in 51.2 innings. Gallen will try to right the ship in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Giants.