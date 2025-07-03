Zach Agnos News: Back up with big club

The Rockies recalled Agnos from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Agnos served as the Rockies' closer for a stretch earlier this season but was sent down after being scored upon in four straight outings. He appeared to get back on track at Albuquerque, permitting one run with a 4:1 K:BB in four frames. Agnos could re-enter the late-inning mix for the Rockies but is unlikely to be a front-runner for saves right away.