Zach Agnos News: Sent packing to minors

The Rockies optioned Agnos to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Agnos leads the Rockies with four saves this season, but his ratios (5.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 3.3 K-BB% in 21.1 innings) have left much to be desired. After Agnos allowed runs in each of his last four appearances, the Rockies will send the 24-year-old righty back to Triple-A with the hope that he can get right. Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Kinley, Victor Vodnik and Jake Bird look to be the Rockies' top high-leverage relievers, but mining for saves on a 13-57 squad could prove to be a fruitless endeavor for fantasy managers.