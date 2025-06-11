Zach Agnos News: Shelled in Tuesday's loss

Agnos (0-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Giants. He allowed four runs on one hit and three walks with no strikeouts over one-third of an inning.

Agnos entered the ninth inning with a four-run lead but quickly ran into trouble, surrendering a solo homer to Casey Schmitt and then walking the bases loaded with one out. He was then replaced by Victor Vodnik, who allowed all three inherited runners to score. The right-hander began Tuesday with a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, but those marks ballooned to 4.43 and 1.23, respectively, over 20.1 innings this season following the disastrous outing.