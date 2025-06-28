Zach McKinstry News: Big day against Minny

McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting eighth, the utility player went deep in the sixth inning, launching the fourth of four homers off Bailey Ober on the afternoon. With Trey Sweeney optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, McKinstry figures to see a lot more action at shortstop in a timeshare with Javier Baez -- a strict platoon would benefit McKinstry as the left-handed hitter of the duo, but Baez's defense could tip the scales in his favor. McKinstry is making a case with his bat to be the primary option, batting .400 (12-for-30) over his last 10 games with a double, a triple, two homers, three steals, five runs and six RBI.