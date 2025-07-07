Zach McKinstry News: Goes deep in win

McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

McKinstry launched his seventh home run of the season in the seventh inning, which was one of three Detroit long balls on the night. The veteran utility player continued his strong recent play, as he's now batting .344 over his last 10 games with three home runs, four RBI and eight runs scored. Overall, McKinstry is sporting a .285 batting average and an .819 OPS, both of which are significantly above his career marks of .233 and .678, respectively.