Zach McKinstry News: Knocks out big homer

McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

McKinstry has seen a more reliable, consistent role since the injury to Kerry Carpenter (hamstring), and he rewarded his team with what would turn out to be the game-winning homer Friday. The 30-year-old McKinstry now has six home runs as part of a season where he is slashing .289/.361/.462 with eight doubles and 26 RBI.