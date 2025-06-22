Zach McKinstry News: Losing work to Colt Keith

McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

For the second time in three games, the left-handed-hitting McKinstry will hit the bench while the Tigers face a right-handed starting pitcher. With the Tigers getting more comfortable with using Colt Keith at third base of late, McKinstry's primary path to playing time appears to be closing. The 30-year-old is still capable of filling in at two other infield spots as well as both corner-outfield spots, but his playing time could nonetheless start to become more sporadic now that the Tigers have all of their key hitters available sans Matt Vierling (shoulder).