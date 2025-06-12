Zach McKinstry News: Tallies two hits, steal in win

McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles. He also stole a base.

After a surprisingly strong first two months of the season at the plate, McKinstry has kept rolling in June. The utility player is now batting .343 this month with three stolen bases and six runs scored through 11 games. Despite being a bench option for much of his career, McKinstry is forcing the Tigers to put him in the lineup most days due to his strong offensive output.