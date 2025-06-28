Zach Neto Injury: Appears as pinch hitter Friday

Neto (shoulder) struck out in a plate appearance as a pinch hitter in Friday's loss to Washington.

A shoulder injury has kept Neto out of the starting lineup for the Angels' past two games, though his ability to bat as a pinch hitter Friday suggests that a stint on the IL probably isn't in order. An MRI on Neto's shoulder came back negative, but as of Friday he hadn't yet tested the shoulder by throwing a baseball, according to Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register. Neto will probably need to check off that box before returning to the lineup, though the talented shortstop said that he's "moving in the right direction." He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.