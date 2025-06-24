Zach Neto Injury: Exits with injury
Neto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Neto was visited on the field by a trainer after making a bad throw to first base in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest. There's currently no telling what kind of injury the young infielder is dealing with, but the Angels' training staff should offer some clarity after they evaluate him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now