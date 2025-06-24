Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 24, 2025 at 9:09pm

Neto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Neto was visited on the field by a trainer after making a bad throw to first base in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest. There's currently no telling what kind of injury the young infielder is dealing with, but the Angels' training staff should offer some clarity after they evaluate him.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now