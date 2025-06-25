Zach Neto Injury: MRI reveals no damage
MRI results on Neto's right shoulder came back negative Wednesday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Neto was pulled from Tuesday's contest early after jamming his right shoulder during a stolen-base attempt in the eighth inning. However, he didn't suffer any structural damage and is currently being viewed as day-to-day. Scott Kingery filled in as Philadelphia's shortstop during Wednesday's game against the Red Sox and and may be in line for a few more starts until Neto is ready to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now