Zach Neto Injury: Out of lineup, will undergo MRI

Neto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto jammed his right shoulder on a stolen-base attempt in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win and was removed from the contest in the ninth after making a wild throw. His injury is to the same shoulder that he had surgically repaired last November, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. The Angels could have more information on Neto's status after Wednesday's contest. Scott Kingery will fill in at shortstop and bat ninth.