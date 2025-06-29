Zach Neto Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Neto (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto will miss a fourth consecutive start after he jammed his right shoulder while attempting to steal a base Tuesday versus Boston. However, the 24-year-old appeared as a pinch hitter in both of Friday's and Saturday's contests, which indicates that he isn't dealing with a serious injury. Kevin Newman will make another start at shortstop for the Halos on Sunday.