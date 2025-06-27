Zach Neto Injury: Sitting Friday

Neto (shoulder) is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Nationals on Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Neto jammed his right shoulder during a stolen-game base attempt in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. The good news for the 24-year-old is that MRI results came back negative, but he will be held out of the lineup for Friday's series opener. Kevin Newman will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth.