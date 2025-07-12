Zach Neto News: Goes deep Friday

Neto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win against Arizona on Friday.

Neto helped his team get off to a fast start when he crushed a 447-foot solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the talented young shortstop, and he finished with multiple hits for the third straight contest. Neto is up to 15 home runs and 16 stolen bases on the campaign, making him one of just 11 big-leaguers so far this season to reach 15 in each of those categories.