Zach Neto News: Homers off bench Sunday

Neto swatted a solo homer as a pinch hitter in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Neto began the game on the bench, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and went deep to left field to bring the Angels to within a run. The long ball snapped a 17-game homerless stretch for the talented young shortstop. Despite that drought, Neto has had a decent June overall, posting a .272/.322/.432 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, 15 runs and four stolen bases through 20 contests.