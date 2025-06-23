Zach Neto News: Homers, swipes bag in victory

Neto went 3-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, two total RBI and a stolen base in a 9-5 win against the Red Sox on Monday.

Neto opened the Angels' half of the first inning a solo blast to center field, and he notched a second RBI in the same frame when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The long ball was his second in as many games, as he belted a solo blast in his lone plate appearance as a pinch hitter Sunday. Neto is up to a .278/.322/.498 slash line on the campaign, and with 12 homers and 13 steals, he's one of seven big-league shortstops to reach double digits in both categories.