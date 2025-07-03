Zach Neto News: Homers, swipes bag Thursday

Neto went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

The homer was the 13th of the year for Neto, who broke out of a 1-for-17 skid at the plate over his prior six games. The shortstop has proven to be a strong source of power and speed at a premium position in fantasy leagues to this point. Through 280 plate appearances, Neto is slashing a strong .270/.311/.487 with 13 long balls, 16 doubles, one triple, 49 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.