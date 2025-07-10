Zach Neto News: Productive in Thursday's loss

Neto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Rangers.

Neto has collected two homers and four multi-hit efforts over his last eight games. Those two homers have been solo shots, accounting for all of his RBI in that span, and he's added 11 runs scored from atop the Angels' lineup. Neto continues to be consistent at the plate with a .273/.318/.485 slash line, 14 homers, 31 RBI, 57 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 74 games this season. The one downside in his recent run of success has been an uptick in strikeouts, which he has 10 of over his last five games.