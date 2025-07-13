Zach Neto News: Records steal in loss

Neto went 1-for-2 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Neto enters the All-Star break hot -- he's 17-for-47 (.362) with six extra-base hits and four steals over his last 11 games. The shortstop has had a bit of a breakout this season, posting a .279/.326/.492 slash line over 77 contests after dealing with a couple of right shoulder injuries during the first half. He's added 15 homers, 33 RBI, 61 runs scored, 18 doubles, one triple and 17 steals, offering an enticing blend of power and speed for a middle infielder.