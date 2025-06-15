Zach Penrod News: Dropped from 40-man roster
Penrod was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday.
Penrod will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll likely remain with Triple-A Worcester. The left-hander has posted a 5.68 ERA and 2.05 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 7.1 innings in six appearances, including two starts, with Worcester this season. The transaction makes room for left-hander Kyle Harrison and right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks (toe) on Boston's 40-man roster after the team dealt Rafael Devers to the Giants in return for Harrison and Hicks, amongst others, Sunday night.
