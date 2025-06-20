Zach Penrod News: Shipped to LAD

The Red Sox traded Penrod to the Dodgers on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Penrod was designated for assignment by Boston on Sunday, but he'll get a fresh start with the Dodgers. The 28-year-old has spent the entire 2025 campaign in the minor leagues. He's only thrown 6.1 innings at Triple-A Worcester after spending around two months on the injured list to start the year due to a UCL sprain. Penrod logged a 2.25 ERA in four big-league innings in 2024.