Zach Pop headshot

Zach Pop News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 11:09am

Pop elected free agency Wednesday.

Pop passed through waivers unclaimed after the Mariners removed him from their 40-man roster, and he's decided to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The righty reliever was knocked around for nine runs (eight earned) over 5.1 innings covering four appearances during his time in the Seattle bullpen this season.

Zach Pop
 Free Agent
