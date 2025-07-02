Zach Pop News: Becomes free agent
Pop elected free agency Wednesday.
Pop passed through waivers unclaimed after the Mariners removed him from their 40-man roster, and he's decided to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The righty reliever was knocked around for nine runs (eight earned) over 5.1 innings covering four appearances during his time in the Seattle bullpen this season.
Zach Pop
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now