Zach Pop News: DFA'd by Mets
The Mets designated Pop for assignment on Tuesday.
The right-hander inked a major-league contract with New York at the start of July after being cut loose by Seattle, but the Mets also decided to move on after just one appearance. Pop gave up three runs over 1.1 innings during his brief time in Queens and has surrendered 11 earned runs across 6.2 frames overall in the majors this year.
