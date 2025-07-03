Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zach Pop headshot

Zach Pop News: Lands in Queens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Pop signed a major-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Pop opted for free agency Wednesday after being DFA'd by the Mariners, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The 28-year-old righty will join the Mets' big-league bullpen after giving up eight earned runs in just 5.1 innings during his time in Seattle. His recent struggles will most likely limit him to low-leverage work while in New York.

Zach Pop
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now