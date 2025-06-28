Zach Pop News: Removed from 40-man roster
The Mariners designated Pop for assignment Saturday, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.
The move makes room on Seattle's 40-man roster for Juan Burgos, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Pop was promoted to the majors in mid-June, and after allowing only one run over his first three outings, he was roughed up for eight runs (seven earned) against the Twins on Thursday.
