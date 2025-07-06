Menu
Zach Pop News: Takes loss in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Pop (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits over 1.1 innings. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Pop entered during the third inning of a bullpen game and was charged with three runs, including a solo homer to Austin Wells. The 28-year-old has now surrendered a staggering 10 earned runs while recording just seven outs over his past two appearances. For the season, he owns a 14.85 ERA, 2.55 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB across only 6.2 innings.

Zach Pop
New York Mets
More Stats & News
