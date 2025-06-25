Zack Gelof Injury: Another week of rehab games
Gelof (ribs) is expected to continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas for at least another week, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Geloff is hitting .217 with a .728 OPS in nine games during his rehab assignment.
Gelof has been out of commission since mid-March after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. Additionally, while on a minor-league rehab assignment in May, the infielder sustained a stress reaction in his ribs, which put him back on the shelf for over a month. Gelof is expected to take over everyday duty at second base when he returns from the injured list.
