Zack Gelof Injury: Looks set to extend rehab

Gelof (ribs) is expected to continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas for at least another week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof has yet to make his 2025 debut for the Athletics after undergoing surgery March 24 to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist. He initially began a rehab assignment in late April, but he appeared in just three games before being shut down after suffering a stress reaction in his ribs. The second baseman was cleared to resume full baseball activities a few weeks later, and he began a fresh rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on June 17. Through his first six games, Gelof has gone 4-for-16 with two doubles, two stolen bases, eight walks, eight runs and one RBI. He looks set to remain with Las Vegas through the early part of next week before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list when the Athletics begin a nine-game homestand July 4.