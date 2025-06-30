Zack Gelof Injury: Ramping up rehab workload

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Gelof (ribs) is slated to play full nine-inning games on consecutive days this week during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof landed on the injured list prior to Opening Day after fracturing a hamate bone in his right wrist late in spring training and requiring surgery, but a stress reaction in his ribs suffered in early May has extended his absence. Once Gelof shows he can play full games on consecutive days, the Athletics will evaluate him for a potential return to the roster.