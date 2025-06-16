Zack Gelof Injury: Set to start rehab assignment

Gelof (ribs) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof has been out of commission since mid-March after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. Additionally, while on a minor-league rehab assignment in May, the infielder sustained a stress reaction in his ribs, which put him back on the shelf for over a month. Gelof posted a .211 average with 17 home runs, 49 RBI, 60 runs scored and 25 stolen bases over 138 games with the Athletics in 2025. Once activated from the 60-day injured list, Gelof will likely challenge Luis Urias for the team's starting role at second base.