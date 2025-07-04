Zack Gelof News: Activated from IL

The Athletics reinstated Gelof (ribs) from the injured list Friday.

Gelof landed on the injured list at the start of the season due to a hamate fracture, but he suffered a stress reaction in his ribs while on assignment in May, extending his time on the shelf. Now completely healthy, he'll rejoin the active roster and take over as the Athletics' primary second baseman. Luis Urias (hamstring) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move. Gelof is batting eighth in his season debut against San Francisco on Friday.