Zack Gelof News: Sent to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Gelof to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 25-year-old didn't make his season debut until July 4 while recovering from a wrist fracture and a stress reaction in his ribs, and he's been demoted after going 2-for-25 at the plate to begin his time with the Athletics. Gelof should have a decent chance of returning to Sacramento later in the season, assuming he can get back on track at Triple-A.