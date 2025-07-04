Zack Gelof News: Supplies RBI in season debut

Gelof (ribs) went 0-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Gelof initially had a hamate fracture and then sustained a rib injury in May while on his first rehab assignment. The second baseman played the full game Friday, and he'll likely take over as the Athletics' starter at the keystone. He'll go relatively unchallenged for playing time while Luis Urias (hamstring) is on the injured list. Gelof slashed a paltry .211/.270/.362 in 2024 after batting .267 with an .841 OPS in 69 games as a rookie in 2023. Keep an eye on him to see if he can overcome missing half of a season to rebound from last year's sophomore slump.