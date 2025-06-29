Zack Kelly Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Kelly was removed from his relief appearance in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to an apparent back or side injury, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Kelly entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and completed the frame after allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out a batter. He then took the mound for the top of the sixth and opened the frame by hitting Toronto's Andres Gimenez with a pitch before he was then visited on the mound by a team trainer. According to McAdam, Kelly seemed to be stretching his lower back or side while speaking to the trainer, and after the right-hander threw two warmup pitches, the decision was made to pull him from the game. The Red Sox should have more details regarding the nature of Kelly's injury later Sunday.