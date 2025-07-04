Menu
Zack Kelly Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Kelly (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday and his prior option to Triple-A Worcester was rescinded, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kelly tweaked his right oblique Sunday, and since he suffered the injury in the majors prior to getting optioned Monday, he'll get to spend his recovery on the big-league IL. The 30-year-old righty has a 5.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 22.2 innings with the big club.

