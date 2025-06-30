Zack Kelly Injury: Sent back to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Kelly (oblique) to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Kelly was pulled from his relief appearance in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays due to right oblique tightness, and though he had been expected to move to the injured list, the Red Sox have instead deactivated him by sending him to the minors. While Kelly is still likely to miss some time as a result of the injury, the Red Sox's decision to option him could imply that the right-hander isn't expected to miss the full 15 days. Boston reinstated right-hander Jordan Hicks (toe) from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.