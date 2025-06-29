Zack Kelly Injury: Tweaks oblique Sunday

Kelly was removed in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to right oblique tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. He retired three of the seven batters he faced and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk.

Kelly appeared to be grabbing at his back when he was lifted in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, but it was apparently his side that was the source of his discomfort. According to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, Kelly is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday as the Red Sox look to determine the extent of the injuries, but given that even mild oblique injuries often require multi-week recoveries, the 30-year-old right-hander may be headed to the 15-day injured list. The Red Sox are planning on bringing right-hander Jordan Hicks (toe) back from the IL during the upcoming week, so Kelly could be placed on the shelf in a corresponding move.