Zack Short News: Back on bench

Short is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Short had started at shortstop in each of the past four games, going 4-for-13 with two doubles, one walk, three RBI and two runs. Mauricio Dubon will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but the Astros may have room for both players in the middle infield on a fairly consistent basis until Jeremy Pena (rib) returns from the 10-day injured list.