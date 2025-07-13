Menu
Zack Short News: First MLB homer since 2023

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Short went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-1 loss to Texas.

It took Short 10 games to notch his first long ball with the Astros, tagging Nathan Eovaldi for a solo shot in the sixth inning. The round tripper was Short's first in the big leagues since 2023, as he went homerless in 88 plate appearances with three different teams during 2024. He's slashing .286/.348/.524 since being called up July 2.

