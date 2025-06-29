Zander Mueth News: Returns from IL

Mueth (undisclosed) struck out two and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks Wednesday in his return to the Single-A Bradenton rotation after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Mueth made just two starts for Bradenton before landing on the IL on April 13 due to the unspecified injury. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 12, and after tossing four innings over a pair of starts, he made his way back to Bradenton. The 20-year-old righty boasts a power arsenal, but finding the strike zone has proven difficult for him through his first two-plus seasons in the professional ranks. Over 84 career innings, Mueth has walked 57 of the 385 batters he has faced (14.8 percent).