Zander Mueth News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Mueth (undisclosed) struck out two and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks Wednesday in his return to the Single-A Bradenton rotation after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Mueth made just two starts for Bradenton before landing on the IL on April 13 due to the unspecified injury. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 12, and after tossing four innings over a pair of starts, he made his way back to Bradenton. The 20-year-old righty boasts a power arsenal, but finding the strike zone has proven difficult for him through his first two-plus seasons in the professional ranks. Over 84 career innings, Mueth has walked 57 of the 385 batters he has faced (14.8 percent).

Zander Mueth
Pittsburgh Pirates
