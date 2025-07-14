Zane Taylor News: Taken by Athletics

The Athletics have selected Taylor with the 141st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Taylor posted a 1.98 ERA and 105:11 K:BB over 95.2 innings as a senior at UNC Wilmington, with his three percent walk rate representing the eight-best mark among D-I pitchers that threw at least 50 frames. The 23-year-old is more floor than ceiling but did show more velocity in his final college season. Between his age and elite control, Taylor is likely to be a quick-mover.