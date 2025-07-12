Zebby Matthews Injury: Beginning assignment Sunday

Matthews (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Matthews hasn't pitched since June 4 thanks to a right shoulder strain, but after throwing against live hitters for the first time Tuesday, he's been given the green light to return to a competitive setting. Because the 25-year-old has been out for over a month, he'll almost certainly require multiple tune-up starts and will likely return sometime in late July or early August.