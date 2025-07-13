Menu
Zebby Matthews Injury: Dazzles in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Matthews (shoulder) struck out nine and and allowed no hits and one walk over four shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A St. Paul.

Pitching in a game setting for the first time since June 4, Matthews was about as sharp as the Twins could have hoped. The right-hander showed no signs of being limited by the moderate subscapularis strain that has kept him on the shelf for more than a month, as he needed just 56 pitches to record his 12 outs while flashing a fastball that topped out at around 97 to 98 miles per hour. Though Matthews isn't yet fully stretched out for a typical starter's workload, the Twins could nonetheless be willing to bring him back from the injured list for the first turn through the rotation coming out of the All-Star break. Matthews went 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB in 19 innings over his first four starts of the season for Minnesota before landing on the shelf.

