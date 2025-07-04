Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews Injury: Set for another bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 4, 2025 at 9:51pm

Matthews (shoulder) is set to throw a third bullpen session Sunday and could face live hitters next week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Matthews could be set to begin a rehab assignment in a week or so if all goes well. He's been on the shelf since June 8 due to a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. Matthews could be ready to return from the injured list shortly after the All-Star break as a result.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now