Zebby Matthews Injury: Set for another bullpen session
Matthews (shoulder) is set to throw a third bullpen session Sunday and could face live hitters next week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Matthews could be set to begin a rehab assignment in a week or so if all goes well. He's been on the shelf since June 8 due to a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. Matthews could be ready to return from the injured list shortly after the All-Star break as a result.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now