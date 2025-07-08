Zebby Matthews Injury: Throws live batting practice

Matthews (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

It's the first time Matthews has faced hitters since he was diagnosed in early June with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. If he bounces back well from Tuesday's session, Matthews could be cleared for a rehab assignment. Given that he hasn't pitched in more than a month, the 25-year-old is sure to require at least a couple rehab starts before the Twins consider putting him back into their rotation.