NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Adds Include Two Pistons, Richards, Jaquez

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

For those in need of points and three-pointers, look no further than Beasley. The Pistons are his fifth team over the last four seasons. While Beasley has bounced around the league,

Thompson has averaged 21 minutes over the six games that he has played since Ivey was injured. That's still not a ton of minutes, but he parlayed his slightly expanded role into averages of 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals. His scoring contributions will likely remain limited, but fantasy managers in need of steals shouldn't hesitate to add Thompson. Ivey could be out for the rest of the season.

Thompson averaged 25 minutes per game during his rookie season, leaving him to average 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. With the Pistons adding some veteran guards during the offseason, Thompson has logged just 19 minutes per game this season. However, more minutes have opened up since Jaden Ivey (lower leg) went down.

More big names continue to go down with injuries. They have included Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), who is expected to miss at least one week. As fantasy managers continue to try and cobble together lineups, there are some appealing options on the waiver wire. Here are some players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (52% available)

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (61% available)

Thompson is a player to add from the Pistons if you require steals. For those in need of points and three-pointers, look no further than Beasley. The Pistons are his fifth team over the last four seasons. While Beasley has bounced around the league, he averaged at least 2.8 three-pointers in each of the last four seasons. This season, Beasley is averaging 3.7 three-pointers per game.

Beasley is shooting a robust 39.8% from behind the arc. That's not an anomaly for him, considering that he has shot 38.7% from deep for his career. With Beasley draining so many three-pointers, he has averaged 16.1 points per game this season. The downside with Beasley is that he has provided just 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (66% available)

The Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team. He finished that suspension Wednesday against the Lakers. However, Butler has requested to be traded and nothing has changed during the suspension. Reports have indicated that Butler is willing to play as the team works to trade him, and he is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets. However, it's unclear what kind of a role he will have with the team moving forward.

Jaquez has averaged 33 minutes over the last seven games without Butler, which is a significant increase from his season average of 24 minutes per game. He parlayed his added minutes into averages of 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers. He also shot 50.7% from the field during that span. With Butler's days in Miami numbered, Jaquez could continue to play significantly more minutes during the second half of the season. He's worth adding for those who have a roster spot to play with.

Nick Richards, Phoenix Suns (66% available)

The Suns have been a mess at center. Jusuf Nurkic is in the middle of a disappointing season that has seen him move to the bench. Mason Plumlee has been starting in his place, but he is more suited to be a backup who plays limited minutes at this stage of his career. With their options dwindling, the Suns made a trade Wednesday to acquire Richards from the Hornets.

With Mark Williams missing so much time last season, Richards started 51 games for the Hornets. He averaged 10.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a starter, while shooting 67.7% from the field. Over nine starts this season, he averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. If he doesn't immediately supplant Plumlee in the starting lineup, he should soon. Richards is worth a speculative pickup for those who need a center.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (70% available)

It's a bit surprising that Nembhard is still available in this many leagues. He has started all 27 games that he has appeared in for the Pacers, averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals. Although he hasn't been able to duplicate his 49.8% shooting from the field last season, he's not exactly struggling in that department by shooting 46.0% this season.

Nembhard's role is secure. Ben Sheppard has struggled to make an impact off the bench, and Bennedict Mathurin has spent most of his time playing small forward alongside Nembhard. Assists aren't easy to find on the waiver wire, so those who need help in that category should target Nembhard.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (92% available)

The Jazz are dealing with a lot of injuries right now. They have their sights set on landing one of the top picks in the 2025 Draft, so they aren't going to push any of their veterans to play through an ailment. They have even started to rest some of their more prominent young players. Walker Kessler, who is only 23 years old and is healthy, recently sat out the second game of a back-to-back set for rest. He is also sitting out for rest Friday, which is a game that isn't part of a back-to-back.

The Jazz are looking to trade away some of their veterans, so younger options like Collier should see more minutes over the second half of the season. With all of their injuries right now, Collier has averaged 29 minutes over the last seven games. That helped him record averages of 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists. While he's only shooting 35.8% from the field for the season, he shot 43.4% over the last seven games. If Jordan Clarkson and/or Collin Sexton get traded, we could continue to see a lot of Collier.