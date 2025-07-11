Ace Bailey Injury: Out again Friday

Bailey has been ruled out for Friday's Summer League game against the Hornets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bailey scored only eight points (3-13 FG) during his Summer League debut against the 76ers, but he was more efficent in his second outing, nothcing 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in a win over Memphis. However, he was unavailable for the final game in Salt Lake and will remain sidelined as the action shifts to Las Vegas. John Tonje (ankle) and RJ Luis (knee) will also be in street clothes, and their next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Warriors.